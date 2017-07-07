Man wanted in six Baltimore-area robberies arrested in Pennsylvania

A man wanted in connection with six robberies in Baltimore County, Baltimore City and Carroll County was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday morning.

Baltimore County police said Jesse Lee Fisher, 28, faces charges for the alleged armed robberies of an Essex 7-Eleven on June 29, a Middle River 7-Eleven on July 4, Amy's Hallmark Shop in Lutherville on July 5 and the Belair Cleaners in Nottingham, also on July 5.

Fisher also faces charges in Carroll County in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station convenience store on July 2 and the robbery of a Baltimore City dry cleaning store on July 5, according to Baltimore County police.

Police said Pennsylvania State Police assisted Baltimore County detectives in arresting Fisher at a motel room in McConnellsburg, Pa. He remains in custody, police said, and will be extradited to Baltimore County.

A county police spokeswoman said Fisher's last known address is the 8100 block of Gray Haven Road in Dundalk. No information regarding an attorney for Fisher was immediately available.

