Hoping to build on success of Green Spring Station location, Poulet to open new restaurant on York Road

Poulet, a Green Spring Station restaurant known for its hearty carryout meals and rotisserie chicken, is opening a second location in Lutherville-Timonium later this fall.

Chef and owner Jonathan Soudry said he’s looking to open his second Baltimore County location, at 2235 York Road, in mid- or late-September.

“We’re going to offer a lot of the same food, just an expanded menu,” Soudry said. Meals will cost between $12 and $15 per person.

The Poulet restaurant at Green Spring Station focuses largely on carryout meals. Soudry said there are very few tables and that most of the location’s business is “takeout” or “home meal replacements.” The new restaurant is focusing on dining in.

Customers will be able to walk up and down a line, buffet-style to choose what food they want. Options will range from a salad bar to burgers to “build-your-own platters,” which will offer a choice of meat (from a range of about 15) and two vegetable sides from a selection of 20, Soudry said.

Also included will be Poulet’s signature rotisserie chicken, 24 flavors of homemade ice cream, deli sandwiches and burritos. The York Road location will also have a full-service bar, Soudry said.

After selecting their food and drink, customers will pay for their food before taking a seat.

“I don’t like the word ‘cafeteria,’ because cafeteria means a certain kind of food,” Soudry said. “It’s going to have a little bit of a market flavor. I made the line very wide, 6 foot wide; that way, people don’t line up. I want people to go right to the station they want.”

The biggest renovation Soudry has made to the building, which used to be a Famous Dave’s BBQ, was to tear down the separation between the dining room and the kitchen. The-red- and-gray wood siding of the barbecue joint has been painted over in blue and yellow.

When patrons walks in, they “will see a bright, bright kitchen, white marble on the counter, and a lot of light over the food,” Soudry said. “It’s going to be create a bit of a dramatic effect when you first come in.”

The 6,000-square-foot space will be able to seat about 200 customers and feature an outdoor dining space, Soudry said. The restaurant is situated on top of a retaining wall, which Soudry said he wants to cover in ivy and other plants to create a French look and feel.

Soudry also owns Rouge Catering in Hunt Valley. The Poulet in Green Spring Station has been open 15 years; Soudry operated locations of Poulet in Pikesville, Towson and Boston prior to that.

Soudry’s new restaurant will share the name Poulet with the Green Spring Station restaurant, but other than the name the two restaurants are not a typical “chain” because the concepts of each restaurant — one focused on carry-out and one on dining in — are so different from each other.

Soudry said the Poulet concept in Lutherville-Timonium, once it opens, could be a “prototype” for a franchise or chain business.

“If this store is successful, we are going to take it on the road,” he said.

Aaron Allen, a global restaurant consultant, said restaurants can fail if they try to jump into franchising or the chain business too soon.

“You might have a great concept, but it’s killed because you franchise it too early,” Allen said.

