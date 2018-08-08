Possible drowning reported in Parkville

Emergency medical service units are on the scene of a possible drowning in Parkville, a Baltimore County official confirmed.
Elise Armacost, director of public affairs for the Baltimore County Fire Department, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that units from Parkville and Towson were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. to a possible drowning in the 9900 block of Finney Drive in Parkville.
Armacost said her understanding was the adult male victim had not been transported to a hospital as of 3:45 p.m. She did not provide an age of the victim.
The incident occurred at a private residence, Armacost said. She said she did not yet have details about what happened or the victim’s condition.