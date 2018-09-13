Ahead of Hurricane Florence, Baltimore County officials make preparations, urge precautions

Forecasters are saying that Maryland will likely dodge the extreme conditions Hurricane Florence is expected to bring to the Carolinas, but officials announced Thursday that Baltimore County has placed emergency personnel on “high alert” should there be flooding and outages, and at the same time urged residents to make preparations.

“This is an excellent opportunity for all of us to remind individuals that these storms can come up quickly, and we need to be prepared,” Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler said during a press conference held at Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday morning, led by eight county officials including local Councilwoman Cathy Bevins and a BGE representative.

Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Jay Ringgold said first responders are on high alert, ready to respond to coastal flooding in the eastern portion of the county or streams and rivers overflowing in the central and western parts of the county.

“We are extremely concerned with the streams and rivers at full capacity,” Ringgold told the audience, made up mostly of media. “Highly saturated grounds and heavy rainfall or high winds could cause significant damage.”

In anticipation of the storm, officials said they’ve deployed extra equipment to fire and rescue stations in the western, central and eastern parts of the county.

Assistant Baltimore County Fire Chief Paul Lurz said the county was not prepared to disclose which stations are being prepped ahead of time because he did not want to create an “expectation” that has to be walked back if the forecast changes.

Officials urged residents to have extra water on hand, non-perishable food and to keep their phones and other devices fully charged. The county will be sharing storm information including updates on road closures, on social media.

Cody Boteler/BSMG A high-water rescue unit sits at the ready in Bowleys Quarters before Hurricane Florence brings expected rain and winds to the region. A high-water rescue unit sits at the ready in Bowleys Quarters before Hurricane Florence brings expected rain and winds to the region. (Cody Boteler/BSMG)

Police Chief Terrence Sheridan urged folks to stay off the road unless completely necessary, since motorists could obstruct roadways where access by is needed by emergency responders.

BGE had requested extra help for storm preparation from utilities in other states but Linda Foy, a BGE senior communications manager, said BGE withdrew the requests after it looked like the path of the hurricane had shifted away from Maryland.

She said BGE would wait till early next week to determine whether BGE would send crews to other regions to help.

This story will be updated.

