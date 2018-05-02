Towson U. bridge to Marriott to be closed for repair work

A pedestrian bridge owned by Towson University will be closed for repair work starting around May 8, according to university officials.

The bridge crosses Burke Avenue, connecting the university’s main campus with the Towson University Marriott Conference Hotel, which is slated to be converted into student housing over the summer.

Work is expected to continue through early July 2018, according to an email from university spokesman Sean Welsh.

The bridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic throughout the project.

“Pedestrians that normally use this bridge are encouraged to use the York Road/Burke Avenue cross walk as a safe travel path,” the email said.

There will also be some lane closures as crews do repair work to the metal on the underside of the bridge, Welsh said.

The work is expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. most days, and there will not be any full road closures, he said.

The Marriott building is owned by Towson University, which plans to convert the hotel into student housing when its contract with Marriott ends in June.

The converted building is expected to house between 300 and 400 students and is scheduled to open in the fall.