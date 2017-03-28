Baltimore County school board votes to remove heat closure policy

In a split vote, Baltimore County's school board decided Tuesday night to delete a controversial policy that forces the system's superintendent to close schools without air conditioning on days when the heat index is forecast to hit 90 degrees by 11 a.m.

The policy, approved Aug. 9, directed Superintendent Dallas Dance to close 37 schools four times in the first 12 days of the 2016-17 school year. Initially the policy directed the superintendent to close schools when the heat index was projected to hit 90 degrees at any point during the day; that aspect was amended by the board Aug. 30 to include the "by 11 a.m." clause.

The board created the policy last year in response to parents whose children attend schools without air conditioning. Parents had said conditions in hot school buildings negatively affected students' health and academic performance.

The board deleted the policy during Tuesday night's meeting.

School system staff analyzed the policy at the request of the Policy Review Committee, which is composed of four members of the board. The staff's recommendation was to delete the policy.

Michele Prumo, school system chief of staff, said even without the policy Dance has authority to close, delay, or dismiss schools in emergency situations — including inclement weather, excessive heat or building system failure.

An analysis of the policy conducted by the school system also determined it "may have a negative impact on end-of-year school activities" if heat became a factor toward the end of the school year. When schools close, after-school activities — including end-of-year celebrations and sporting events — are also canceled.

Board member Romaine Williams, chair of the board's Policy Review Committee, said the policy was one-size-fits-all and ties the superintendent's hands, blocking his ability to find more creative solutions.

"It was probably a bad idea to pass this policy to begin with," Williams said.

Board member Ann Miller, who opposed the deletion, said in the past the superintendent has failed to close schools when needed on hot days, citing health issues raised by "hundreds if not thousands" of stakeholders.

"I find this action offensive," Miller said.

The board also voted to waive a requirement that the policy change be read three times before its approval so the policy could be deleted immediately, an action some board members said stifled public comment on the matter.

In January, Dance said all but 13 county schools will have air conditioning by this fall.

Baltimore Sun reporters Liz Bowie and Pamela Wood contributed to this article.