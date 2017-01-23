Sheriff's Office seeks information on missing Finksburg man

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Charles "Cooper" Hughes, a 24-year-old white male with a "Power" tattoo on his upper left chest who is approximately 5-foot-7, 130 pounds.

Hughes was reported missing from the Finksburg area on Sunday. Information gathered revealed that Hughes may be located in the Cockeysville, Baltimore County, area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kriete of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit at 410-386-2929 or 443-536-8738.