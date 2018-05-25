Frederick Road Fridays to bring familiar music, new wine to its summer season

Now entering its 11th year, Frederick Road Fridays has some new features planned to keep things fresh and continue to draw crowds, according to organizers.

The free concerts, put on every Friday evening between June 1 and Aug. 31, at 15 Mellor Ave., is organized by the Greater Catonsville Chamber of Commerce and includes face-painting for children, a food truck, beer, wine and crab cakes — and plenty of room to dance.

“I think the businesses, especially the restaurants, love it,” said Teal Cary, executive director of the chamber. “We specifically made the event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., giving people time to go to the restaurants before or after.”

Concert-goers can bring chairs or blankets to camp out by the stage, but pets are not allowed.

Bands range from classic and modern rock (Dave DeMarco Band) to pop and jazz (Soul Magnets).<EP>

Catonsville Gourmet plans to have a booth each week selling crab cakes for $13.95. A food truck, Tim’s Treats, will be parked nearby selling fair food such as cotton candy and curly fries. Also, Sweet Frog will be selling frozen yogurt.

The chamber also will have a booth that sells beer, wine and an alcoholic seltzer. All alcoholic beverages will be $5, Cary said.

“We heard the whining about the wine, so we upgraded” to higher-quality selections from The Great Oregon Wine Company, she said.

Beer will be served as 16-ounce drafts, with the options being two varieties of Guinness, Blue Moon and Miller Lite, which Cary said is a Catonsville favorite.

As part of its liquor license, though, the chamber cannot allow outside alcoholic beverages, and coolers will be checked, she said.

Proceeds from alcohol purchases will support not only the chamber, but a different nonprofit organization each week. Participating nonprofits include the Baltimore County Arts Guild, the American Cancer Society and Leadership Through Athletics.

Some businesses in the area see the concert series as a seasonal boon.

The music brings “a lot of different people in to all the businesses, not just us,” said Sally Grace, owner of Peace A Pizza. The restaurant is located in the Shops at Mellor, where the concerts take place.

“Each band brings with them a different crowd and different fan base,” Grace said, which can help different businesses and restaurants benefit from the series.

Several chamber members and others sponsor the series of concerts, including Whalen Properties, the Guinness Brewery and Barrel House, and ABC Rentals.

A full schedule of bands, nonprofit partners and sponsors can be found on the chamber’s website.

