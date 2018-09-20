Catonsville Crime Logs

The following is compiled from local police reports.

Our policy is to include descriptions when there is enough information to make identification possible.

If you have any information about these crimes, call the Wilkens Police Station at 410-887-0872.

Nunnery Lane, unit block. Sept. 6, 1:45 p.m. Officers responded to a call for a burglary. Padlock missing but no property missing.

Baltimore National Pike, 6300 block. Sept. 8, 4:15 a.m. After prying open a sliding door, two men attempted to take the ATM from Walgreens before fleeing.

Newmarket Court, 100 block. Sept. 8, 5 p.m. Vehicle stolen from driveway.

Baltimore National Pike, 6300 block. Sept. 9, 5:47 p.m. Woman reported being sexually assaulted at work.

Baltimore National Pike, 5400 block. Sept. 10, 1:53 p.m. Woman approached from behind by a man who snatched her purse before fleeing in a black SUV toward Old Frederick Road.

Belle Grove Road, unit block. Sept. 10, 11 p.m. Three men kicked open door of an apartment, tied residents up with duct tape and hit one with a gun. Several items stolen.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler