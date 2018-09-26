Baltimore County police investigating 'serious crash' in Woodlawn

The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a “serious crash” that occurred in the parking lot of the Social Security office at 6401 Security Blvd. in Woodlawn, police said Wednesday morning.

The incident was called in around 5:50 a.m., police said. Two pedestrians were struck in the parking lot while in the parking lot. Police didn’t indicate what type of vehicle hit the pedestrians.

Both pedestrians were hospitalized — one was critically injured and the other suffered minor injuries, police said. Police did not provide any information on the names, ages or genders of the two patients.

The driver remained at the scene of the incident, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler