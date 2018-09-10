Pedestrian bridge connecting residential area to Woodlawn library, high school reopens

Baltimore County officials on Monday celebrated the completion of a 60-foot pedestrian bridge that connects Dogwood Road in Woodlawn to Woodlawn High School, the Woodlawn branch of the Baltimore County Public Library and creates easier access to shopping and dining near Security Boulevard.

The bridge is across Dogwood Road from Englewood Avenue in Woodlawn. County Executive Don Mohler said in a statement that the bridge was “an important community connection.”

Baltimore County paid Baltimore-based Allied Contractors Inc. $400,000 for construction of the bridge, according to Ellen Kobler, a county spokeswoman. Allied is a preapproved, on-call contractor for the county.

The original bridge was constructed in 1973 but was closed in 2014 for structural and safety issues. Baltimore County decided to move forward with a new bridge in September 2016.

Unlike the first bridge, which used steps, the new one is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, with ramps on both ends and a width of 6 feet, 5 inches.

The new bridge has a projected life span of 75 years, according to the county.

“I am very pleased about the replacement of this pedestrian bridge because walkability is important to the community,” County Councilman Tom Quirk, who represents Woodlawn, said in a statement.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler