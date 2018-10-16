Wilkens Beltway Plaza adding new building with more retail, including Dunkin' Donuts

Wilkens Beltway Plaza in Catonsville is adding a new building with six retail spots that includes space for a new Dunkin’ Donuts, developers announced.

Kimco Realty, which owns the shopping center at the intersection of Wilkens Avenue and Maiden Choice Lane, is developing a single-story retail building with six units to replace a three-story office building, Tom Simmons, president of Kimco Realty’s Mid-Atlantic region, said last week. Kimco has owned the property since it was built in the early 1980s.

According to Kimco’s website, three tenants are already lined up: Dunkin’ Donuts, Boost Mobile and ATI Physical Therapy. The new building is replacing what was once 817 Maiden Choice Lane, a multi-story office building that was demolished. Simmons said they may not use the same street address.

Simmons said the Dunkin’ Donuts would have a drive-through and that a fourth tenant, a financial institution, had also committed but Kimco Realty declined to share the name of the financial institution.

Wilkens Beltway Plaza is anchored by a Giant Food and is also home to a Medstar Medical Group building, M&T Bank and other medical offices.

Replacing the three-story office building with retail space is “an evolution of that center,” Simmons said. “We’re very pleased with, before the building is completed, having it where it is.”

The building will have illuminated signage on both sides advertising the businesses. Simmons said the redevelopment will also increase the number of parking spots at Wilkens Beltway Plaza.

“We think that’ll provide more access to people to shop all these stores, but also, for example, the Giant Food.”

County Councilman Tom Quirk, whose district includes the shopping center and communities around it, said he had not heard concerns about impacts on traffic or crowding, since the new building is not expanding the shopping center’s footprint.

“It’s good to see some new investment in the community,” Quirk said.

The project was approved in 2016, according to county records.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler