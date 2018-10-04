Baltimore County installing speed camera near Westowne Elementary School

Baltimore County officials are working to install a speed camera near Westowne Elementary School on Harlem Lane in Catonsville, police confirmed Wednesday. However, the Baltimore County Police Department said it did not have an exact date as to when it would be installed or activated.

Police said they would send out a press release in order to alert the public before the camera is activated.

According to Cathy Engers, senior council assistant for County Councilman Tom Quirk, work on installing a concrete pad on Harlem Lane for the speed camera has been delayed by the weather.

Once installed, the camera will operate like others in the county. For 30 days after installation, motorists exceeding the speed limit by at least 12 mph will get a warning; after 30 days, motorists will get a $40 fine if traveling at least 12 mph over the posted speed limit.

Denise Avara lives in the 300 block of Harlem Lane, about a quarter mile from the school. She said she was “thrilled” that the camera will be installed.

“My house sits right down from the school. [My seventh-grade son] crosses there to walk down to the bus stop,” Avara said. “It’s literally like watching my son in a video game trying to dodge traffic; nobody slows down.

She said she was happy with how quickly the county acted on her concerns about installing a camera on Harlem Lane.

Catonsville Elementary and Johnnycake Elementary schools already have speed cameras installed, according to a list of speed camera locations provided by county police.

