Catonsville dealership joins with Ellicott City Partnership to help flood victims purchase vehicles

Heritage Toyota in Catonsville is joining with the Ellicott City Partnership to offer financial aid to residents, property owners, business owners and employees who lost their vehicles in the Memorial Day weekend flooding.

Funds donated by Heritage Toyota Catonsville can go toward acquiring a new vehicle or covering vehicle expenses incurred due to the flooding. The arrangement calls for disbursing $50,000 among all applicants.

An estimated 200 cars were lost when Ellicott City and parts of southwestern Baltimore County were flooded this year, according to a statement from Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman.

To qualify to receive funds, applicants must be a renter or property owner in historic Ellicott City, own or operate a business in historic Ellicott City or be an employee of a business in historic Ellicott City.

The program, called “Back on the Road,” is being billed as a continuation of a similar program in which Heritage Toyota and the partnership gave financial assistance totaling $50,000 to 43 people following flooding in Ellicott City in 2016.

Steven Fader, CEO of MileOne Autogroup, the parent company of Heritage Toyota Catonsville, said in a statement that his company was helping replace vehicles lost in the flooding so business owners and residents “can get back on the road and back to work.”

Applicants can register online at http://heritageautogrant.com/.

