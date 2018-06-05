11 Southwest Academy students transported to hospitals after mace-spraying incident

Eleven students, ages 11 to 13, were transported to local hospitals for further treatment after mace was sprayed in the cafeteria at Southwest Academy in Woodlawn Tuesday morning, Baltimore County Fire Battalion Chief Robert Kemp said.

The students were transported with low-priority, minor injuries after a 12-year-old boy sprayed mace into the air in the cafeteria shortly before 11:39 a.m., which is when crews were dispatched, according to Baltimore County Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Peach.

The entire school was evacuated so that Westview — Station 13 of the Baltimore County Fire Department could ventilate the building, Kemp said.

Emergency medical service crews from local fire stations assessed students at the school. The 11 who were transported sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to Kemp.

Baltimore County Fire Department Director of Public Affairs Elise Armacost said that, as far as she was aware, no faculty or staff required treatment. She said the number of students requiring treatment could be “fluid,” and the number could grow as the situation develops.

As of 1 p.m. students began returning to the school.

Peach said the investigation into the incident indicates the 12-year-old boy did not expect the result that occurred.

“The incident is still under investigation at this time with potential for charging the student with possession of a dangerous weapon, to wit mace,” Peach said in an email.

A Baltimore County Public Schools spokeswoman said the school system was aware of the incident and also said the matter was being investigated.

This story will be updated.

