Baltimore County Police investigating overnight Lochearn shooting

Police are investigating a late-night shooting that occurred Wednesday in Lochearn, the Baltimore County Police Department reported Thursday morning.

Police responded to the unit block of Deveraux Court, off Essex Road, around 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 3 where they found a 21-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his lower body. The man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The shooter fled the scene prior to police arriving, police said. A police department official said the limited information police have on the case has been posted online.

The Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

