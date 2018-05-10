Plan to fix overcrowded southwest elementaries includes redistricting, officials tell Johnnycake community

A Baltimore County Public Schools official says there is a working strategy in place to address overcrowding at southwestern Baltimore County elementary schools, including Johnnycake Elementary, which is currently over capacity by more than 160 students.

The strategy includes the construction of one new elementary school, program changes among a few schools and eventually, a comprehensive redistricting plan.

Baltimore County Public Schools Chief Accountability Officer Russell Brown said in a May 7 email that the strategy should result in a surplus of 200 seats around 2024.

“We would anticipate that there would be no overcrowding in the region if the community agrees to utilize all the capacity in the region,” Brown said, pointing to the need to redistrict some students to other schools that are under capacity in order to make the plan work. “There should be a pathway forward to be able to relieve overcrowding and also have a bit of extra space.”

According to 2017-2018 enrollment numbers from Baltimore County’s school profiles, Chadwick Elementary School is over capacity by 241 students; Johnnycake Elementary, by 168 students; Dogwood Elementary, by 51 students; and Woodbridge Elementary, by 10 students.

Featherbed Lane Elementary is under capacity by 49.

Some other area schools, such as Catonsville Elementary and Westchester Elementary, are at or below capacity, according to the enrollment numbers.

The new school would be a replacement of the existing Chadwick Elementary School in Windsor Mill.

The 700-seat replacement school would be built on the same property as the existing school at 1918 Winder Road. It’s projected capacity is 735, with a projected enrollment of 678, according to a May 8, 2018, preliminary design presentation.

Some parents at Johnnycake are getting notice of program changes, said County Councilman Tom Quirk, whose district stretches from Baltimore Highlands to Woodlawn.

Some of those program changes involve moving some special education students from Johnnycake to Catonsville Elementary School, but neither Quirk nor Brown was ready to disclose more, citing the privacy of the families involved.

The part of the working strategy that will have perhaps the most significant impact will be redistricting students to spread them out between regional schools before the new Chadwick school, which is scheduled to open in fall 2020, is completed.

Brown said the school system was not ready to disclose all the names of schools that would be involved in the comprehensive boundary drawing, but said it would likely include five or six.

“We generally include all of the adjacent schools in the boundary process,” he said. For Chadwick Elementary School, that would mean at least Dogwood, Featherbed Lane, Johnnycake and Woodbridge elementary schools will be involved, according to the county’s school district map.

‘Budget stretched out’

Johnnycake Elementary’s school community was first told about the working strategy by a county official in late April, during a fundraiser concert for the PTA.

Quirk, a Democrat, told those in attendance he had been working with Baltimore County Board of Education Member Nick Stewart and the schools’ Chief Accountability Officer, Brown, to get a full understanding of the strategy.

“We’d love to build new schools everywhere,” Quirk said. “[But] they’re incredibly, incredibly expensive from a capital standpoint. The capital budget is really stretched out.”

The news on April 26, that the plan included redistricting students from Johnnycake Elementary, was met with dismay from parents.

“I was extremely disappointed to hear our best hope is to go to another school. Nobody wants to leave,” Jennifer Hill, who has two children enrolled at Johnnycake, said. “Our kids know the school, the staff. They know the teachers.”

PTA President Rachel Smith said she was similarly disappointed. Smith also has two children enrolled at Johnnycake.

The solutions to the overcrowding issues, she said, “leaves us with a school that’s breaking down.”

Smith pointed to traffic issues caused by a lack of parking for teachers, a small cafeteria which leads to students eating lunch in shifts from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and the poor state of the bathrooms as some of the most egregious examples.

Cara Detwiler, a fifth-grade teacher at Johnnycake and singer in the band, from the fundraiser, said the school was “bursting at the seams.”

Detwiler said she was “lucky” because her class sizes are no larger than 25, but she doesn’t even teach inside the school. She teaches in an adjacent, portable classroom outside the main building.

“It’s frustrating to me,” she said. “Because other schools nearby are [only] at capacity or near capacity.”

Detwiler said she’d welcome any solution, so long it is equitable between schools in the region and helps with crowding issues.

Brown said he realized that asking families to undergo redistricting is not an easy process.

“Schools are often an anchor point to a community. Asking folks to leave a school is often a difficult thing,” he said.

Quirk said the next county executive would have a lot of say over how schools are approached in the coming years. But, he said, he would be continuing to advocate for the solutions that he said Johnnycake needs, like making the portable classrooms outside the main building “a thing of the past.”