Comptroller charges commodore of North Point Yacht Club with unlicensed alcohol sales

A Baltimore County man was charged Monday with illegally selling alcohol, according to Comptroller of Maryland Peter Franchot’s office.

Bruce Stanley Martin, Jr., 44, of Rosedale, whose title is commodore of the North Point Yacht Club in Sparrows Point, was charged on a criminal summons and released on his signature, the comptroller’s office said.

Martin is formally charged with suffering the sale and possession of alcoholic beverages without a license, which carries a penalty of a $1,000 fine or two years in prison; doing business without a traders license, which carries a penalty of a $300 fine or 30 days in prison; and engaging in business without a sales and use tax license, which carries a penalty of a fine not to exceed $100, according Alan Brody, press secretary for the comptroller’s office.

A trial has been set for Aug. 13 in the District Court for Baltimore County.

Officials from the comptroller’s office verified with the Baltimore County Board of Liquor License Commissioners that the club did not have an alcohol license and proceeded to send undercover agents from the comptroller’s Field Enforcement Division to the club, located at 1700 Wharf Road, on “multiple occasions,” where they were able to purchase alcoholic beverages, according to the comptroller’s office.

“Enforcing the state’s alcohol laws to ensure all sales are legal as well as taxed appropriately is a top priority,” Franchot said in a statement. “I am proud of the work my Field Enforcement agents do to help prevent alcohol sales to minors and to level the playing field so that the vast majority of Maryland businesses who play by the rules are not hurt by the few who choose to ignore state law.”

The comptroller’s State License Bureau determined that the club did not have either a required State of Maryland sales and use tax license or a State of Maryland traders license.

During a June 6 search of the property, agents seized 1,811 containers of beer, 57 containers of distilled spirits and 21 containers of wine, according to the comptroller’s office Martin was present during the search.

A call to the yacht club went unanswered and a voicemail could not be delivered; court records do not indicate that Martin yet has a lawyer.

