Fifteen county schools recognized, re-certified as sustainable

Edgemere Elementary School sports three types of gardens now, all cared for by students. One is a pollinator garden to encourage plant growth; another is a “sensory” garden for students to explore four of the five senses; and the third is a vegetable garden.

The recently completed projects are to encourage the student body at the North Point Road school to become more engaged with the natural environment and serve as part of Edgemere’s application to be certified as a “green school” by the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE) for the 2017-2018 year.

All told, 15 Baltimore County schools, in neighborhoods from Arbutus to Parkville to Dundalk, were recognized or recertified by the outdoor education association this school year.

To be recognized, schools must draft a three-part application with details spanning at least two years, said Laura Johnson Collard, executive director of the association.

When schools start assembling what they need for the application, the programs become a part of their everyday life, strengthening their sustainability, Johnson Collard said.

An application from a school has to include details on how the school is making community partnerships, how sustainability is being taught and incorporated into the curriculum, and how the school itself is taking steps to become more “green” in its operation — such as by switching to low-flow toilets or motion-activated lights.

The range of requirements, Johnson Collard explained, gets students, parents and faculty involved, but also embeds the concept of sustainable, or ongoing, practices, given that all students and some staff eventually leave.

“I think that’s important,” she said. “It’s not just about that one trip in the sixth grade to a nature center. It’s about how kids have every day some kind of environmental education or some contact within their own schools about conservation.”

This academic year, Arbutus Middle and Catonsville Elementary schools were both recertified for the first time.

Hillcrest Elementary School, in Catonsville, was certified as “sustainable,” meaning it has been recertified three times over a 14-year period.

Several other county schools, in addition to Edgemere Elementary, were certified for the first time this year, including Pine Grove Elementary in Parkville and Pikesville Middle School.

Edgemere saw more than 40 students in grades 2 to 5 sign up for its environmental club, according to physical education teacher Kelly Poulsen.

The club gives the students “new exposure to learning about the environment,” said Poulsen, who was part of the school’s “green team” leadership.

Those students, in addition to taking field trips to nature centers in the county, pick up trash off the ground during lunch and recess periods to combat litter. And, of course, there are the gardens.

In the “sensory” garden, each plant serves a distinct purpose: Some make a certain noise when the wind blows, some are extra fragrant, some have especially vibrant colors, and some have notable textures.

The garden allows students to explore all their senses other than taste, said Sandy Bixby, Edgemere’s media specialist.

The school now also has a pollinator garden and mobile vegetable gardens.

“They’re rolling carts that have carrots and lettuce and potatoes,” Bixby said. “The students in the environmental club voted on what to plant. We’re hoping to partake of some of the fruits of their labor this year.”

Some students took home pepper plants and are already seeing growth, Bixby said, as an example of how the children learning sustainability in the classroom are able to take the lessons outside the school’s walls.

With the turnover of students and personnel at schools, institutions seeking certification have to take systemic steps to stay sustainable.

To create long-term changes at Edgemere, for example, staff have cut down on paper use, implemented policies that call for using natural light as much as possible, and installed motion-sensitive lighting so that rooms not in use won’t stay unnecessarily lit, Principal Chuck Ament said.

The Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education also highlights the importance of green community centers dotted around the state. These are nature centers, parks or museums that schools can partner with to enhance outdoor and environmental education.

Baltimore County has five certified green centers: Irvine Nature Center, Marshy Point Nature Center, Oregon Ridge Nature Center, Pearlstone Center and Willow Grove Nature Education Center.

The outdoor education association will host its annual Youth Summit at the end of May. The summit, taking place this year at Sandy Point State Park, includes a recognition ceremony for all the schools that were certified or recertified during the school year.

It also features “learning stations” and a green resource fair for students and staff. Registration is $2 per student or chaperone, and all Maryland schools are invited.

“We have to protect and care for the environment,” Johnson Collard said. “ We have to make sure that there are natural resources for the future. If in pre-K through 12th grade students have an opportunity to understand why they’re recycling, why they’re turning off the lights, why they’re not running the water for five minutes while they wash their hands, over the course of that 13, 14 years, they’re learning these things that become a part of who they are and what they do. It becomes part of the life they live.”

A complete list of Baltimore County and other Maryland schools that were certified for the 2017-2018 school year can be found at https://maeoe.org/green-schools-and-green-centers/green-schools-program/current-green-schools.