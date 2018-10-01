Catonsville Rails to Trails prepares for annual fundraiser

Catonsville Rails to Trails, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving walkability and biking in the Catonsville area, is hosting its second-ever Trolley #8 Festivus fundraiser, an event featuring live music, a beer garden, food vendors and more, on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Organizers are charging $3 admission for adults; the proceeds will directly benefit the nonprofit organization. The festival will take place outdoors at 1611 Edmondson Ave., at the historic trolley building and near the #8 Streetcar Path, and will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sheldon Smith, Catonsville Rails to Trails vice president, said the festival is the organization’s “big fundraiser” that helps with continuing maintenance and building of biking and walking trails around Catonsville. The organization also raises money through membership fees. Smith said the organization has between 85 and 100 donating members.

Smith said he’s anticipating more than 1,200 attendees. That’s about how many folks visited last year, and this year the festival is starting three hours earlier, so that families can use it as a time to grab lunch, he said.

Live music will be performed by Blues State, Mosno Al-Moseeki, 24 Karat, ilyAIMY, and Appaloosa.

Food vendors will include Catonsville Gourmet, Caffe di Roma, Scittino’s Italian Market Place, and Wieland’s BBQ. A beer garden will include options from Frederick-based Flying Dog Brewery, Laurel-based Jailbreak Brewing Company and Baltimore-based Monument City Brewing Company.

Smith said Catonsville Rails to Trails was not raising funds from this festival to work on a specific trail or to develop any project in particular, but to continue its work of maintaining and extending the Short Line Trail and the #8 Streetcar Path.

Smith said the “biggest thing” the group is trying to do is connect the different sections of the trail to downtown Catonsville and surrounding residential areas. This is part of the ongoing work that the group announced early this year that includes “connecting the dots” of existing trails and added exercise equipment along the trails.

More information about the festival can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/1674973109200409/

