Dogwood Road bridge in Woodlawn closed, detour in effect till 2019

The bridge on Dogwood Road in Woodlawn that crosses Dogwood Run is closed while Baltimore County contractors construct a new bridge.

Baltimore County officials said the Department of Public Works closed the bridge on Monday, Oct. 8. Traffic is being rerouted during construction.

The detour route is Dogwood Road to Old Court Road to Ridge Road, and vice versa. The detour path totals about 7.5 miles, according to Google Earth.

DPW officials said the $2.6 million project could be completed by January, though the work schedule is dependent on the weather. The contractor is Kinsley Construction, a Mid-Atlantic firm with offices in Hunt Valley.

