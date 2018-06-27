Lam beats Sigaty in wide victory for District 12 Democratic candidate for state Senate

In a race to replace retired District 12 state Sen. Edward J. Kasemeyer, state Del. Clarence Lam notched a wide victory over Howard County Council member Mary Kay Sigaty in the June 26 Democratic primary election Tuesday.

In total, Lam received 9,243 votes and Sigaty, 3,466.

District 12 stretches from parts of Columbia in Howard County into Catonsville and Arbutus in Baltimore County. Lam received 67 percent of the vote in Baltimore County and about 75 percent of the vote in Howard County.

Lam will go on to face Republican Joseph D. “Joe” Hooe in the general election on Nov. 6. Hooe, of Lansdowne, was unopposed in the primary.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Lam said late Tuesday night. “I think our goal is to unify the Democratic voters … we recognize that after an election is over, there needs to be a time for all of us to come together and heal any differences that may remain” from the primary.

Lam and Sigaty, both of Columbia, ran partially on expanding access to health care in the state, and both said they believe in taking steps toward universal health coverage.

Lam is a preventative medicine physician at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and has represented District 12 as a delegate since 2014.

Sigaty is a 12-year veteran of the Howard County Council. Before that, she spent two years on the Howard County Board of Education.

Sigaty could not be reached for comment on primary election night.

In the House of Delegates, incumbents Terri Hill and Eric Ebersole, of Columbia and Catonsville, respectively, both elected in 2014, will be joined by newcomer Jessica Feldmark, of Columbia, during the general election.

The three beat out Jonathan Bratt, Dario J. Broccolino, Malcolm J. Heflin, James Howard and Mark Weaver in the primary.

Hill received 9,482 total votes, with 6,681 coming from Howard County. Ebersole received 8,929, with 6,019 from Howard County. Feldmark received 6,795 votes, with 4,873 from Howard County.

Weaver, a home improvement contractor, came in fourth place with 1,864 votes.

Hill, a practicing plastic surgeon, said she’s “pleased that the constituents have an understanding of the kind of work that [Ebersole, Hill and Lam] been doing” together in the legislature.

See results from state and local races. »

Feldmark, county administrator for the Howard County Council, said if she makes it through to the general election, she will focus on knocking on doors to meet more voters.

“I look forward to running in strong partnership with the other Democratic candidates,” she said.

Ebersole, a retired high school teacher, said he was “optimistic” about Feldmark joining the slate.

“We’re going to adopt her as part of our team, there’s no question about that,” he said.

The three Democrats will compete against Republicans Bob Cockey, Michael Russell and Melanie Harris in the general election. They were uncontested.

This story will be updated.

