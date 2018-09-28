Top five issues emerge in District 1 County Council candidates debate

Deliberation surrounding Lansdowne High School, as well as immigration, affordable housing, and the race between Ben Jealous and Gov. Larry Hogan were among the most contentious issues debated by the two men hoping to win the race to represent Baltimore County’s first councilmanic district, which stretches from Woodlawn to Baltimore Highlands, covering all of southwest Baltimore County and is home to some 115,300 people.

The Sept. 26 candidate forum, featuring incumbent Tom Quirk, a Democrat who was first elected eight years ago, and his challenger Albert “Al” Nalley, was hosted by The League of Women Voters of Baltimore County and held at the Catonsville branch of The Baltimore County Public Library with about three dozen people in attendance.

Quirk, first elected in 2010, lives in Oella and is a financial planner who owns a business on Frederick Road in Catonsville. Nalley is a sales manager who lives in Catonsville. Nalley unsuccessfully ran against Quirk in 2014 and had an unsuccessful bid for District 12A in the Maryland House of Delegates in 2010.

After some preliminary questions from the League of Women Voters, those in attendance were able to submit written questions for the candidates. Each candidate was given two minutes to answer the question, alternating who went first.

Below are five big takeaways from the debate.

Mostly agree on Lansdowne High School

While there was no specific question about constructing a new Lansdowne High School to address capacity issues, a question about the equitable distribution of resources for schools in District 1 was the impetus for discussion.

Nalley knocked Quirk for not supporting the construction of a new Lansdowne High School when many in the community has stridently advocated for a new school to replace the building, first constructed in 1963.

Lansdowne High School is slightly under capacity, but, like many high schools in the county, is projected to be over-capacity by 2027.

The school’s physical building conditions were rated lowest among high schools on a countywide facilities assessment of the school system from 2014. Lansdowne was behind for having water damage, poor ADA compliance and structural settlement.

Quirk said he initially supported renovations for Lansdowne High because his understanding was that the county would only agree to a replacement school project if there were facility and capacity issues.

The calculus changed in early 2017, when then-County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced his support for building a new Dulaney High School, a building that was in better condition than Lansdowne, but that would be overcrowded in the near future. Quirk said that since Kamenetz showed support for building a replacement high school for a building that only has one issue, his thinking on Lansdowne changed and he went from supporting renovation work to a replacement school.

Nalley said constructing a new school is at “the top of [his] list.”

Quirk concurred saying, “I want to make sure we get that new school at Lansdowne.”

Currently, the construction of a new Lansdowne High School is listed as as 30th item on a list of capital projects requested by the Board of Education.

Disagree on property taxes

Quirk said he would not support lowering the county’s personal property tax rate, currently $2.75 per $100 of assessed value. The county’s real property tax rate is $1.10 per $100 of assessed value. He said taxes are “a price that we pay for citizenship.”

Quirk said Baltimore County residents have to pay for things like police, fire, schools, sewage infrastructure and retirement benefits for government employees “collectively.”

Conversely, Nalley said he would support a “modest reduction, with property values escalating” and incomes on the rise. A reduction in the tax rate would keep the amount of money collected by Baltimore County “at a level as opposed to having it inflated,” he said.

Stark differences on immigration

An audience question asked whether children who are undocumented immigrants should be allowed to attend Baltimore County Public Schools.

Quirk said he thinks it is “really, really important that we educate the people in our country — period.”

“When we have kids that are not educated ... They're going to grow up, and they’re not going to be able to feed their families … [or make] a living wage.

“We're an inclusive society that educates our children— whoever's [they are], in Maryland,” Quirk said.

Nalley said he was “fine” with things like the DREAM Act, which protects the children of undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. not of their own volition, but that he is generally opposed to undocumented immigration.

“Let's call it what it is, OK? Undocumented are illegal ... If we're paying for them, that's just additional [taxes] … we have to pay. Folks should be sent back. If they're such good workers like some people think, let them go home and rebuild their countries of origin,” Nalley said.

The HOME Act

Baltimore County is under a consent decree to expand access to a affordable housing. The HOME Act is a measure that would outlaw discrimination against renters on their source of income, meaning individuals can use Housing Choice Vouchers — formerly known as Section 8 Vouchers — to pay their rent.

Quirk said he had some “concerns” with the HOME Act as it pertains to sources of income, but he supports the idea of creating more affordable housing.

“I think future developments should consider maybe having a certain percentage of their development as part of affordable housing. I think that's really the best way to solve this problem,” Quirk said.