Wife of killed man makes public appeal as police investigate Edmondson Village shooting

It was supposed to be their fourth wedding anniversary.

Sheb Eversley, 39, said her husband, John Eversley, 38, of the 4400 block of Old Frederick Road in Edmondson Village, were married on the beach at Ocean City on July 26, 2014. For their past anniversaries, she took him to Las Vegas; he took her to a resort in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania.

This year, Sheb Eversley said, her husband had taken July 26 and July 27 off work, likely because he had some sort of surprise planned for the two of them.

But Sheb Eversley does not know — and may never know — what that surprise was. John Eversley was pronounced dead on July 25, after Baltimore County police found him with “multiple gunshot wounds” inside his car in the 800 block of Beechfield Avenue, near Loudon Park.

Police are searching for a motive and suspects. County police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said it was too soon to address the incident, that investigators “really don’t have any information” about the crime.

Sheb Eversley is also seeking information.

Just a few short hours after police were called to the scene, Sheb Eversley made a Facebook Live video, which as of July 27 has garnered more than 119,000 views, explaining the bare-bone facts as she was told them by police and asking anyone with information to contact her.

“I don’t know anything. I don’t know what’s going on. Tomorrow is our anniversary. I’m completely lost,” Sheb Eversley said in the video, posted around 6 p.m. July 25. “I don’t know what else to do. Maybe you guys might be able to find somebody who finds somebody who knows something.

“The last time I saw him this morning, he was laying on the bed asleep when I was leaving for work. I just … I don’t know what the hell,” she said in the six-minute appeal. “l I don’t know if anybody knows anything, please share this video. Inbox me, text me, call me. Any information is appreciated, anything at all is appreciated.”

On July 26, she said some people, but “definitely less than 10,” had called her saying they might have seen something or heard something related to the incident. She said “dozens” more had called to express condolences or to cry with her.

“It’s like I’m in standstill, like my life is one pause,” she said.

John Eversley worked as a bus driver in Montgomery County, for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, known as WMATA, Sheb Eversley said. Some of his co-workers have been among the calls and messages she’s received since news broke of the shooting.

“He was literally on his way to work when this happened,” Sheb Eversley said.

In a statement, WMATA said it was “heartbroken” by the news of John Eversley’s death. The transit authority said he had been an employee there since April 2010.

“The entire Metro family extends its deepest condolences to John's friends and family,” the statement said.

Godfrey Grenion, John Eversley’s stepfather and a locksmith by trade who also worked at WMATA, said his stepson recently became interested in learning more about his trade.

​​​​​​​“So he would come by the house [in Upper Marlboro], and we would have hours of me imparting whatever I know into him, Grenion said. “He always looked towards bettering himself, so to speak.”

Venus Alert Grenion, his mother, described John Eversley as a “caring and loving child.”

“He’s a computer whiz. I have a computer problem, he would walk me through,” she said. “He’d say ‘OK, Ma, do this, do that.’ That’s who he was.”

Sheb Eversley said her husband was the “gentle giant” type and a man who worked hard. She did not believe he could be involved in anything that would make him enemies.

“The only vice he had was smoking, and he was trying to quit that, too,” she said. “He was doing the vaping, he was trying. I told him I didn’t like it. It was his only vice.”

Sheb Eversley said John would “make every effort” to be with his children, two of his from a previous relationship and her 10-year-old daughter, Amaris, from a previous relationship.

John Eversley’s older brother, Conroy Dean Eversley, 47, said the family is struggling to cope with what happened.

“Was this a case of mistake identity, was it intentional, did he have an altercation with someone?” he said. “There’s more questions than there are answers.”

Sheb Eversley said John Eversley “wouldn’t hurt a fly,” but said he was “mellow” and because of that, “carried a presence.” She remembers him as a man who was into his electronics, who liked to play video games after work and who liked to grill.

Neighbors have offered to help out with meals as calls of support have continued to roll in. Nikki Wilson, one of Sheb Eversley’s friends, drove from Fairfax County, Va., to help out when she heard the news July 25.

“I know where she was mentally and emotionally, so I wanted to be there,” Wilson said.

The next day, she started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to cover funeral expenses and help make up for the loss of income.

“Just talking to the family, and they were talking about funeral arrangements and everything … I just wanted to alleviate that stress,” Wilson said.

In its first day, the campaign had raised $1,100 from 42 donors. The campaign can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/tvye4v-memorial-assistance.

Police said there is value in anyone who thinks they may have seen something at the scene, even if they did not think at first it was significant.

“We would rather hear from them, and let us determine if what they saw was accurate or inaccurate,” Peach said.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information on the killing. Tips can be sent by phone to 866-7LOCKUP. Police are also asking anyone with information to call police at 410-307-2020; calls can be anonymous.

“I don’t want people to forget,” Sheb Eversley said. “This is a good guy who didn’t deserve this.”

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler