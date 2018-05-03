Maiden Choice Park cleanup postponed to June 9

The Maiden Choice Park cleanup, originally scheduled for this weekend has been rescheduled for June 9 due to rain in the forecast for Saturday, event organizer Autumn Hentrich said.

“I’ve been watching the weather … and it looks like it’s going to rain pretty much all day,” Hentrich wrote on Facebook.

Plans are to clean Maiden Choice Park, the neighborhood outlined by Regina Drive and Circle Drive and the stream all along Westland Boulevard.

Hentrich’s event is not formally associated with the Greater Arbutus Business Association’s Beautification Day, which is still slated for May 5 — but Hentrich said she feels like she’s on the “same team” as them.

“I think it is important, in general, bringing the neighborhoods together and getting to meet your neighbor and create a sense of community,” she said.

The details of the event, she confirmed, remain the same: Volunteers can register through AmericaRivers.org, Weis markets is donating $100 toward lunch, and Home Depot is donating work gloves and bags for the stream cleanup.

Hentrich said there was already a lot of “buzz” surrounding the event, just from her posting it on social media and talking to neighbors. She said she’s expecting a good turnout has plans to do some more beautification work, including planting indigenous plants, later in June.

Details can be found on the Facebook event page.