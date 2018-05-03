Former Riedel's Flowers shop in Arbutus damaged in fire

A former flower shop in the 1300 block of Linden Avenue in Arbutus suffered somewhere between $50,000 and $100,000 in damages in a fire Wednesday, the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department reported.

The fire at the former site of Riedel’s Flowers was reported when a member of the AVFD, who was on his way to a meeting at the department, saw smoke coming from a corner of the building and a pile of hay on fire, according to fire department Capt. Norman Simpkins Jr.

“The building is not a compete loss but there was significant internal and external damage, including the roof,” Simpkins said Thursday. The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

Simpkins said the one-alarm fire was called into dispatch at 4:49 p.m. and units cleared at 7:10 p.m. Four fire engines, and two ladder trucks from AVFD responded to the call.

The fire spread into the eaves of the building, so to be extinguished, crews had to cut holes in the roof and tear down the ceiling from the inside, Simpkins said.

Simpkins said getting access to the eaves was “the biggest issue,” because the cathedral ceiling in the building was 20 to 25 feet tall.

The building is owned by and is the former site of Riedel's Flowers; and until mid-April had been a temporary shop for Blue Iris Flowers, because ironically, its permanent shop located in Catonsville was damaged in a fire in February 2017. Blue Iris had just moved back to its location on Frederick Road.

Blue Iris owner Allison Glascock said Thursday she was “completely devastated for the Reidel family.”

“They bent over backward for us,” she said. “[The family] let us use that building as much as we needed to. I’m completely devastated that this happened. I’m in shock for them.”

Simpkins said witnesses reported a group of juveniles who may have been smoking in the area of the fire before the incident occurred. He said AVFD did not call for an investigation by the county fire department, but did determine there was foul play but that does not necessarily mean the fire was intentionally set.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department referred questions to the Baltimore County Fire Department, which could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated.