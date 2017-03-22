Police: Major drug bust spanned Anne Arundel, Baltimore counties and Baltimore City

Police said four men were arrested after officers seized thousands of dollars in drugs and cash from three homes they say were part of a drug distribution ring that spanned Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties as well as Baltimore City.

Anne Arundel police said officers began investigating a suspected heroin drug ring earlier this month that was believed to span multiple locations across county lines and into Baltimore City.

Multiple agencies, including the county's Heroin Task Force, then identified three homes — 1002 Meherrin Court in Glen Burnie, 4114 Grace Court in Baltimore City and 3940 Glenrose Avenue in Baltimore County — and executed search warrants at each on Tuesday.

Glen Burnie drugs Anne Arundel County Police / Handout 1002 Meherrin Court (Anne Arundel County) • 74 capsules containing suspected heroin/Fentanyl mixture (estimated street value: $740.00) • 19 grams suspected crack cocaine (estimated street value: $1900.00) • Taurus .40 caliber handgun loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition • $10,580.00 in U.S. currency • CDS packaging material and paraphernalia. In March of 2017 the Anne Arundel County Narcotics & Special Investigations Section's Major Offenders Unit, Heroin Task Force, (which is comprised of members from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office, the Annapolis City Police Department and the Baltimore Police Department) and Baltimore County Narcotics Unit began a joint investigation into the distribution of heroin occurring within multiple jurisdictions. As a result of this investigation detectives were able to obtain search warrants for 1002 Meherrin Court in Glen Burnie. ARRESTED: (1) Tyrae Tordin Reid, 1002 Meherrin Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21060, 45 years of age

All told, police said they seized $9,720 worth of heroin and cocaine, $11,580 in cash, two guns and multiple items of drug paraphernalia and distribution material.

Police said that 100 mg of the synthetic opioid fentanyl were seized from the Baltimore County home and heroin capsules seized at the Glen Burnie and Baltimore City homes were suspected to be mixed with fentanyl. The odorless substance is considered to be 25 to 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

A 2010 Lexus LS 460 was also seized from the Baltimore County home, police said.

Police arrested four men in connection with the seizures and charged each with various drug possession and distribution charges.

• Tyrae Tordin Reid, 45, of Glen Burnie.

• Maurice Griffin, 37, of Baltimore.

• Eric Principio, 46, of Baltimore.

• Sheldon Ferguson, 20, of Baltimore.