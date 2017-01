A man was critically injured in an apartment fire in Parkville on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Putty Hill Ave., across the street from Parkville High School, officials said. One man was rescued from the fire and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fire was under control as of 5 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

