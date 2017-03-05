1 dead in Parkville fire

A man was found dead in a fire in Parkville early Sunday morning, Baltimore County fire officials said.

When firefighters arrived around 3:45 a.m. to the home in the 8700 block of Lackawanna Avenue, heavy fire had engulfed the house. Three people were inside, but two of them managed to escape unharmed, fire officials said.

The fire conditions initially made it too dangerous to firefighters to go inside, but once the bulk of the fire was extinguished, firefighters searched the home and found the body of a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

