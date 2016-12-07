Native Australian to be installed as Har Sinai's first female senior spiritual leader

Rabbi Linda Joseph wants to make one thing clear: Not all Australians sound like Crocodile Dundee.

"It confounds people because Americans are used to a very stereotypical Australian accent," said the Australian-born Joseph, the new senior rabbi and the first female senior spiritual leader at Har Sinai Congregation in Owings Mills.

"Every time I do a service people will invariably have a conversation about my accent," said Joseph, who began her tenure at Har Sinai on Aug. 1. "There are actually several different Australian accents. It amuses me."

For Joseph, 53, who grew up in Melbourne and became a U.S. citizen in 2014, being named senior rabbi at Har Sinai, the oldest continuously practicing Reform Jewish congregation in the United States, is an honor, in part, because of the congregation's legacy.

"Everybody offers something unique when a rabbi comes," Joseph said. "I have congregants who are eighth-generation members."

Founded May 15, 1842, Har Sinai began holding services at the home of Moses Hutzler, founder of the iconic Baltimore department store chain, on Exeter Street in East Baltimore.

"From my perspective, as someone who grew up in Hawaii, I'm honored to welcome a leader who grew up in Oceania," said Joseph DeMattos Jr., president of the board of Har Sinai. "We are really blessed to have Rabbi Joseph."

"I think Rabbi Joseph is a very warm and caring person," said Rabbi Floyd Herman, rabbi emeritus of Har Sinai. "We've been studying together. It's one of the highlights of my week. I'm very fond of her."

Stepping into the role as spiritual leader of one of Baltimore's oldest congregations, Joseph says she aims to engage all members — from longtime congregants to unaffiliated Jews who are "shul shopping." She also wants to break down the barriers that some use to define Judaism's movements, religious affiliations and questions of identity.

"People are very tied to labels," Joseph said. "They assume a synagogue has to be one way. In all movements of Judaism there is breadth."

Reform Judaism, also known as Liberal and Progressive Judaism, is one of the major Jewish movements in North America. Founded in the late 1800s in Germany, according to the Union for Reform Judaism, more than a million Americans and Canadians are affiliated with Reform congregations.

As a 21st-century rabbi, Joseph is no stranger to using social media to spread the word. Her blog "Out of the Rabbi's Mind" includes articles ranging from social justice issues to the recipe for her grandmother's knaidlach (matzo balls). A future post will imagine a conversation between Moses and Bob Dylan. Joseph is also a contributor to Kol Isha, the blog of the Women's Rabbinic Network.

Joseph grew up in Australia in a family that traces its Australian roots back seven generations on her father's side. Both of her parents were active in the Progressive Judaism community (as Reform Judaism is called outside the U.S.).

Joseph was part of the beginning of the Jewish Youth Movement in Australia. After high school, she spent a gap year in Israel. "I was turned on to Judaism by my time in Israel," said Joseph, who earned a degree in Middle Eastern studies at the University of Melbourne.

Encouraged by her parents, Joseph left Australia to pursue rabbinic studies at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati.

"At first I didn't think of becoming a rabbi because very few Australians had gone through rabbinical school," said Joseph, who returned to Australia in 1995 to serve as rabbi for a congregation in her hometown.

Coming to the U.S. in 2001, Joseph served as a rabbi in congregations from Florida to New Jersey before coming to Har Sinai.

For now, Joseph, who lives in Owings Mills with her dog Ben Bag Bag and cat Khazar and who says she enjoys living and working in the Baltimore region, is busy coordinating activities to commemorate the congregation's 175th anniversary.

"My role as a rabbi is to be a teacher and pastoral presence," Joseph said. "When you're looking for your spiritual home, you are looking for something you can connect into it. It's a journey, not a product that you are buying off a shelf."

Linda Joseph will be formally installed as Har Sinai's senior rabbi on Dec. 16.