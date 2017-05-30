Owings Mills Elementary educator tabbed as county Teacher of the Year

The first thing you notice about Rebecca Eig's second-grade classroom at Owings Mills Elementary School is how organized it is — chairs in their places, desks neatly arranged and a space in front of the room for the students to sit.

When her students enter the room, they know exactly where to go, and she immediately engages them in conversation and a lesson on being a good steward, like helping others.

To get an idea why Eig, 28, was recently named Baltimore County's Teacher of the Year for 2017-2018, just ask Blessing Ikejiani, 8, what she thinks of her favorite teacher gaining the honor; her face lights up.

"She really deserves it," Blessing said, beaming. "She put a lot of effort into it (a typical lesson) —she makes it fun."

"Whenever we get to school she makes it really fun," agreed 8-year-old Leslie Coreas.

Eig, who is single and lives in Canton, has been teaching for six years — until recently, first grade. This year she had the opportunity to move on to second grade, and she was able to make the move with her first-graders from last year.

"I have a very diverse group and many levels of need here," she said. Eig won't be accompanying her students to the third grade; she's not looking forward to parting with them in the summer.

"I won't be able to let go," she admitted. "I know that we go our separate ways, but they know that I am always here. I have had students move away, but I make sure to keep in contact with them if I can."

Eig was up against some stiff competition for the Teacher of the Year award. With 9,076 possible nominees — the teachers in the Baltimore County Public School system — Eig was one of 168 nominated. Eventually, the list was narrowed to five finalists, based on rigorous selection criteria of applications, essays, face-to-face interviews and a classroom visit.

Each principal nominates a teacher from his or her school to be considered for the honor. Eig's principal, Chet Scott, said he nominated Eig because she not only is an excellent teacher but has a great relationship with her colleagues, students and their parents.

"If you walk past her room you say to yourself, 'I have to go in there, something fun is going on,'" Scott said. "She does a lot of Project-Based Learning (PBL), which really motivates kids, kids love projects, and when she teaches she provides children with choice."

As an example of PBL, the students write creative stories with partners, which teaches them writing skills, collaborative communication and teamwork.

She makes it clear that teaching is her passion. She is a big fan of technology in teaching/learning. She and her team work together to create problems that the students can solve on their devices.

"When my principal told me he was nominating me for Teacher of the Year, I was so flattered — I didn't expect it — I was blown away," Eig said.

She credits her first-grade teacher with inspiring and helping her overcome problems at home, learning difficulties and social issues.

"I wanted to be like Mrs. Prelser," Eig said. She said her teacher told her every day that she was special and would let her help her after school. "I remember her."

Eig also said that in fourth grade, her teacher put her and other students with learning difficulties in a dusty closet. It made her feel worthless, especially because she wasn't allowed to be a part of the classroom.

"I remember her too," Eig said.

High school was difficult as well because of being bullied and teased by her peers. She hated the experience, but thanks to an 11th-grade teacher, Mrs. Gatewood, and a few others at the school, she had some sympathetic ears.

"Mrs. Gatewood would let me eat lunch with her; she made me feel special again," Eig said. "Teachers can make the biggest difference in the world." The kindness helped instill a love of learning and propelled her into teaching.

"I have never really been good at anything in my life except for teaching," she said. "The fact that I made it to this point, I can't even use words to tell you the feeling; this is my absolute passion. I love teaching, I love my kids, I want to help all teachers to love teaching and for kids to want to go to school. That's my goal as teacher of the year."

Eig's compassion for those less fortunate has led her and some other staff members to help out students around the holidays. "Every year I pick two to three families in my classroom that I know are struggling with Christmas," she said. "I organize a team of teachers and we all take on certain gifts for that child."

Eig will have a busy year ahead. As Teacher of the Year for Baltimore County, she has already attended a book-signing event organized by Debbie Phelps' Education Foundation for BCPS. She also received a $1,000 cash award from them. Last week, she was scheduled to attend a luncheon where her portfolio for the state Maryland Teacher of the Year award was to be submitted. Seven finalists will be selected in August, and the winner will be announced at an October gala.

Brandon Oland, communications specialist and coordinator for the Teacher of the Year award for the school system, said that what set Eig apart was her energy and enthusiasm for education.

"She's a high-energy teacher," he said. "Her classroom is a family; you see the students helping others and they aspire to do the best they can."