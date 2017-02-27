JCC in Owings Mills targeted with bomb threat

A Jewish Community Center in Owings Mills received a hoax bomb threat on Monday morning, one of a rash of such threats reported at JCCs and Jewish day schools across the country since January.

The threat was called into the front desk of the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC around 10 a.m., JCC of Greater Baltimore CEO Barak Hermann wrote in an email to members. Hermann said the JCC notified Baltimore County police and that authorities believe the threats are similar to other threats JCCs around the country have received.

Hermann said the JCC's security team determined it was safe and was resuming regular operations.

"After consultation and conducting an extensive sweep of the building, we determined that an evacuation of the JCC was not required," he said. "We continue to make security and safety our foremost priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, as well as the Secure Community Network (SCN), which is focused on security for Jewish institutions throughout North America."

The JCC on Park Heights Avenue in Baltimore received two previous hoax bomb threats.

The JCC Association of North America did not have the number of threats JCCs around the country received on Monday but said threats were reported in 11 states, including Delaware, Florida and Pennsylvania.

