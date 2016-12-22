Pedestrian killed on Reisterstown Road in Baltimore County

Baltimore County police have released the name of a man who died after he was struck by a car Monday while walking in the Owings Mills area.

Police said Ricardo McKeever, 52, of Reisterstown, was walking in the roadway with a 51-year-old man on Reisterstown Road around 7:15 p.m. Monday. A Hyundai Elantra was traveling north, approaching Sunset Road, when a vehicle in front of it slowed down.

The driver of the Elantra moved to go around the other vehicle, striking McKeever and the other man, who were not in the crosswalk, police said.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital, where McKeever died, police said. Authorities did not release the name of the other pedestrian or his condition. The driver's name was not released, either.

A crash team investigation is expected to take several weeks, police said.

