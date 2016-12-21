Friendly's in Lutherville to close Dec. 28

Friendly's restaurant in Lutherville will close its doors for good Dec. 28, the restaurant chain said in a statement Wednesday.

The location at 1414 York Road opened April 1, 1975, said Kirby Franzese, a spokeswoman for the chain.

The restaurant is owned by BR Food Group, Inc., a Friendly's franchisee, according to the statement. The group also closed a Friendly's at 353 South Main Street, in Bel Air, Dec. 14.

A man who identified himself as a general manager at the Lutherville location directed questions to a franchise phone number Wednesday morning. No one answered at the number, and there was no option to leave a voice message.

The Friendly's in Catonsville will remain open, according to general manager Omar Williams.

Williams said that location is not managed by BR Food Group, Inc.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Erika Butler contributed to this report.