Man killed in motorcycle crash in Essex

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Essex on Wednesday evening, police said.

Baltimore County police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Taylor and Delaware avenues. A Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle was going west on Delaware Avenue when it hit the driver's side of a Jeep Commander going south on South Taylor Avenue.

The motorcyclist was identified as Franklin Sanders, Jr., 52, of Essex. Police said he was pronounced dead after being taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

The driver of the Jeep was also taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Police are investigating and had no further details.

