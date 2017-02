Baltimore County police said they found a man's body in Middle River on Sunday evening.

Authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a body floating in the water at Midthorne Park, near the first block of Whitethorn Way. The man was later pronounced dead at MedStar Franklin Square Hospital.

His name has not been released while his family is notified. Police are investigating the circumstances.

