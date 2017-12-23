Two dead, three injured in Middle River crash and fire

Two people are dead and three more injured after a crash and subsequent truck fire in Middle River early Saturday morning.

Baltimore County Police said they responded to the crash at Eastern Avenue and Carroll Island Road just after 1 a.m.

Police said a 2010 Dodge Ram truck traveling west on Eastern Avenue veered off the roadway near Carroll Island Road, striking several trees before eventually catching on fire.

The truck’s two rear passengers, identified as Michael Darnell Satchell Jr., 26, and Michael Jackson Jr., 15, both of Akin Circle in Middle River, were trapped and pronounced dead at the scene by the Baltimore County Fire Department, police said.

Two other passengers, who sustained serious injuries, were able to escape, and were transported to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment, along with the driver, who was in critical condition Saturday, police said.

Police said the department’s Crash Investigation Team are investigating.