Pedestrian struck, killed in Dundalk Monday

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck in Dundalk Monday night, Baltimore County police said.

Officers were called at 9:18 p.m. to Trappe Road near North Point Road, where a 1994 Ford F-150 traveling north struck a pedestrian who stepped out in the road, police said.

Police said the pedestrian, Eugene Paul Kozdras, 61, of the 3000 block of Wallford Drive in Dundalk, was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team continues to investigate this crash. The department did not release any additional details.

