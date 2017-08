One person was injured in a Dundalk house fire Wednesday, a fire department spokeswoman said.

The fire occured in the basement of a home in the 1900 block of Codd Avenue, said Elise Armacost. It was been placed under control Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with a minor injury, Armacost said.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5