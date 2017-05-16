Fire at recycling center closes road in Dundalk

A fire at a recycling center in Baltimore County has closed a major road in the Dundalk area, county public safety officials said Tuesday morning.

The fire took place in an outdoor area at North Point Recycling in the 2700 block of North Point Boulevard, according to Baltimore County fire officials. Fire crews were on the scene of the one-alarm fire.

"They have a lot of junk outside that's on fire," said Julia Hardgrove, a county spokeswoman.

North Point Boulevard was closed in both directions between Norris Lane and Trappe Road late Tuesday morning, officials said.

The call for the fire came in at 10:27 a.m.

Pictures and videos from the scene showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from the business.

The company specializes in recycling scrap metal, and buys steel, light iron, aluminum, copper, brass, stainless steel and scrap cars, according to its Facebook page.

