Body of missing Dundalk woman found

The body of a Dundalk woman who had been missing since Jan. 30 was found Sunday afternoon, Baltimore County police said.

Baltimore County Police spokesman Shawn Vinson identified the woman as Leah Yeager. He did not know her age.

Yeager's body was found around 1 p.m. near a fence in the area of Brentwood and Crafton avenues — about a half hour after a prayer vigil was held for her at Chesterwood Park, Vinson said.

The cause of her death is pending an autopsy, and homicide detectives are investigating.

