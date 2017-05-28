Time capsule is curious centerpiece for Dundalk's centennial celebration

It's not much to behold, just a wooden box, maybe walnut. Twelve screws secure the lid. And a small brass plaque reads: "Do not open until May 30, 2017. Contains Semi Centennial Celebration Material."

The box, apparently filled and screwed shut in 1967 when Dundalk residents marked the 50th anniversary of the community, was found a couple summers ago by volunteers in the basement of the Dundalk Patapsco Neck Historical Society.

Historical society members have no clue what's inside the "time capsule," and only vague hints about who put it together.

"We hope inside the capsule there will be more information," said Jean Walker, president of the historical society. "We have no idea what's in there."

For some, the mystery box is as much a curiosity as the current centennial celebration — which comes only about 22 years after the last Dundalk centennial celebration.

As with many communities, the town's age depends on when you start counting.

The 100th anniversary being celebrated this month dates to May 4, 1917, when Bethlehem Steel chartered the Dundalk Co. to buy 1,000 acres around Dundalk train station to build housing for steel mill workers, according to historical society research.

That action laid the groundwork for Dundalk to grow from a tiny hamlet with 62 homes, one church and two stores into a full-fledged town.

As World War I continued and the steel mill boomed, the federal government took over Dundalk Co. and raced to build hundreds of homes. Bethlehem Steel provided down payments to help workers to buy the houses.

But not everyone recognizes those events as the beginning of Dundalk. Others trace the founding of the community to the 1890s, when Baltimore's McShane Bell Foundry opened a facility to make faucets and fixtures in an area that was then forests and farms, according to the historical society.

In 1895, a train stop was placed there, and railroad officials asked the McShanes for a name.

They picked "Dundalk," after patriarch Henry McShane's hometown in Ireland, and tacked a sign to a tree, according to local lore. Dundalk centennial activities were held in 1994 and 1995 to mark those events as the founding of the town.

Now the community is doing it again.

"Some people say: Why are you doing this? We've already done this," said Walker.

She said she often finds herself explaining the meaning of both sets of dates: The area got its name in 1895, but it began growing into a true community in 1917.

Whoever assembled the box sided with the 1917 date.

The historical society volunteers have determined a state senator at the time, Roy N. Staten, apparently was the chairman of a "semi-centennial committee." They don't know else was on the committee, or what else they did aside from making the time capsule and sponsoring a contest to design a Dundalk flag.

The historical society didn't exist during the semi-centennial in 1967. Neither did the Dundalk Eagle, the community's weekly newspaper, which was first printed in 1969.

Dundalk did have another weekly paper, The Community Press, but the entire volume from 1967 is missing from the historical society's archives, and the papers from 1968 have few details about the anniversary. The papers from early 1968 have some — but not much — information.

The historical society recently asked the Dundalk Eagle to print a request for information about the semi-centennial committee, but that turned up no leads.

"We couldn't find anybody who knew anything," said Rose Benton, a board member of the historical society.

The time capsule came to the historical society years ago from the Community College of Baltimore County's Dundalk campus, but no one there knew its origins either, said Shirley Gregory, the historical society's treasurer. The Dundalk campus didn't exist in 1967.

The time capsule has been on display on a small table in the historical society, and volunteers have asked visitors to guess what's inside:

Newspapers? Maps? A telephone? Something from the Bethlehem Steel mill?

For history's sake, volunteers hope the box reveals some information about the committee.

It won't be opened on May 30 as requested — Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell will do the honors instead a few days later, at a centennial party at the Sparrows Point Country Club on Friday night.

"It's quite an honor," said Crandell, a Republican who joked that he hopes there are some blue-chip stock certificates in the box to help pay for community projects in Dundalk.

Whatever is inside, it will be placed on display at the historical society's museum beginning Saturday.

Other centennial events are in the works. There's already been printing of a community cookbook, and a recently-rediscovered advertising mural on Dundalk Avenue is being restored.

And already, the historical society is thinking ahead to how to celebrate Dundalk's sesquicentennial.

There will be a new time capsule, of course, created this year to open in another 50 years. But this time, the historical society wants to enlist the help of teenagers to assemble it.

Maybe, when 2067 rolls around, there will be someone who remembers what's inside.

