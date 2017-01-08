Dundalk man barricades self in house over grilled cheese dispute, police say

A Dundalk man was taken into custody Sunday following an hours-long standoff with police that began when a family member took a bite from his grilled cheese sandwich, police said.

The incident began around 5 p.m. in the 7100 block of North Point Road. The man was eating with his wife and daughter and became angry when one of them took a bite from his sandwich, Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson said.

The man then fired a shot inside the house. The wife and daughter fled, and the man began a standoff with police that ended around 8:30 p.m. when he peacefully surrendered, Vinson said.

Vinson said police intend to charge the man. No one was injured.

