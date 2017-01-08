Orioles minicamp provides chance for new pitching coach, bullpen coach to get acclimated
Dundalk man barricades self in house over grilled cheese dispute, police say

Carrie Wells
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
A Dundalk man fired a shot inside his home over a grilled cheese sandwich, police said.

A Dundalk man was taken into custody Sunday following an hours-long standoff with police that began when a family member took a bite from his grilled cheese sandwich, police said.

The incident began around 5 p.m. in the 7100 block of North Point Road. The man was eating with his wife and daughter and became angry when one of them took a bite from his sandwich, Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson said.

The man then fired a shot inside the house. The wife and daughter fled, and the man began a standoff with police that ended around 8:30 p.m. when he peacefully surrendered, Vinson said.

Vinson said police intend to charge the man. No one was injured.

