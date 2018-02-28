Loch Raven High School all in on community service projects

Loch Raven High School is creating service opportunities for students to help others, develop character and build connections within the community. On Feb. 2, LRHS held the second annual “100th Day of Service” and it was twice as nice – with double the number of organizations as served last year! More than 600 students combined efforts in 18 assorted service projects at the end of the school day. The new Community Service Club, together with faculty advisers Megan Tobin and Lynnie Bresnahan, chose the projects and coordinated with organizations that could benefit from the results.

Students gathered in activity rooms to make beds and toys for local animal shelters; valentines for residents of the Loch Raven Center and Pickersgill Retirement Community; toiletry kits and fleece blankets for local shelters; thank-you packages for nurses at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital; activity kits for patients at Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital; school supply packages; kindness rocks; thank-you gifts for bus drivers, police officers, and middle school teachers; and much more. Through outstanding teamwork, students completed more than 900 service hours and created more than 500 items. Thank you, LRHS students and staff, for bringing smiles and support to many in our community and beyond!

Are YOU looking for ways to do something helpful for others — and have fun while you’re at it? Consider the Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser from the Y in Central Maryland, coming to AMF Towson Lanes on Saturday, March 24. All proceeds of the one-day bowling event will go directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters at the Y—Maryland’s largest volunteer mentoring network. The program makes meaningful, monitored matches between mentors and child mentees, ages 6 through 18. It helps develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people facing adversity. Those partnerships help lead to higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, educational success and avoidance of risky behaviors. And I think we can all agree that lifting up the vulnerable youth in our community helps create stronger adults that will make this world a better place.

The event will have a party atmosphere and bowlers will have a blast. Teams of six are asked to raise a minimum of $1,200 together to participate. Each team is allotted two hours of bowling time, food and drink tickets, complimentary shoe rentals, prize giveaways, and chances in a cash raffle. The team with the highest score and the highest fundraising total will receive a trophy. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a fun and easy way for you to support the life-changing work of Big Brothers Big Sisters at the Y. For more information or to register a team, go to www.ymaryland.org today. There’s not a moment to spare!