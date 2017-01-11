Transportation, education Del. Jalisi's priorities as General Assembly gets to work

With the convening of the 2017 session of the Maryland General Assembly at noon Jan. 11, state Del. Jay Jalisi will be thinking about ways to get residents from Randallstown and Reisterstown to job opportunities in the city and elsewhere. Jalisi, 57, of Reisterstown, a Democrat who represents District 10, said transportation will be among his chief priorities for the 90-day legislative session.

To test the region's public transportation system Jalisi, who has served as a delegate for two years in the district that includes Reisterstown and Glyndon, recently tried to travel via public transit from the Motor Vehicle Administration branch on Reisterstown Road in Baltimore to his office on Reisterstown Road near Owings Mills.

What would have been a 25-minute drive took three hours by bus, according to Jalisi, who termed the adventure unacceptable.

Baltimore County officials agree that money for transportation is a priority this session, along with education funding. During the session, the county government has a team on the ground in Annapolis advocating for local needs.

The county has one of the largest delegations of any county in the state; it is tied with Montgomery and Prince George's counties at 31 representatives this year, according to the website of the Maryland General Assembly.

In October 2015, Gov. Larry Hogan announced a $135 million transit plan for the Baltimore metropolitan area to include 12 high-frequency, color-coded bus routes that he said would improve connections to jobs. According to a news release, 131,000 more jobs would be accessible through those high-frequency buses, 36.7 percent more than the existing network.

Transportation is a problem for residents of Reisterstown and Randallstown because employment opportunities tend to be in the city, but in order for his constituents to seek the jobs they need a reliable way to reach them, Jalisi said.

Once a plan for an expanded bus system is finalized, Jalisi said he will put in legislation to change it if it doesn't work for his district.

He hopes to be updated on the status of the expansion early in the session. If the information isn't made available, he will consider introducing legislation mandating periodic updates from state officials on the initiative, Jalisi said.

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz listed an expanded bus system in a letter outlining transportation funding priorities for the county that he sent to Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn in October. In the letter he also said he is awaiting details about the expanded bus system.

In the letter, Kamenetz stated that the bus system should include mobile apps to give riders "a real-time view of arrival times," and that the system should also include "on-board WiFi access."

"While potential improvements to the bus system will benefit existing riders, we also believe that a comprehensive mass transit strategy must attract new riders — those choice riders who must be persuaded to give up their use of automobiles — if we truly want to relieve gridlock in our region," Kamenetz added in the letter.

Those requests and interests, among many others, will be promoted in Annapolis by Baltimore County's four-person government affairs office, which represents Kamenetz's and the county's needs.

The team consists of Yolanda Winkler, director of the county's government affairs office; Nick Blendy, chief legislative officer; Assistant County Attorney Sam Moxley and Ethan Hunt, a special assistant.

The government affairs staff members do not need to register as lobbyists, like those hired by the private sector, said Ellen Kobler, a county spokeswoman.

In the fall, Winkler reaches out to cabinet members of the county's major agencies to request legislative items for the upcoming session. She compiles a list and vets it with her team. After that, it goes to Kamenetz and his staff, who decide what to pursue.

Officials declined to discuss details of the county's plans leading up to the start of the session, deferring to a news release that is traditionally distributed to the public closer to the legislature's start date.

Broadly speaking, transportation and education will be priorities for the county, Winkler said.

A pair of interchanges are atop the county's list of transportation priorities. One is on the Northwest Expressway (I-795) at Dolfield Boulevard that officials say would relieve traffic congestion near the Metro Center transit-oriented development and the Foundry Row retail and office center.

From an education standpoint, the county is requesting about $40 million in state funding for its $1.3 billion Schools for our Future plan, which it says would eliminate overcrowding and provide students with modernized and air-conditioned buildings. The state funds 35 percent of the project — about $455 million — while the county pays for the remainder.

The county typically averages about $30 million a year in funding from the state, but a larger amount is needed because projects have been forward funded by the county, Winkler said.

"That would offset that cost and pretty much reimburse what we've paid out, already," she said.