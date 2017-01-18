Needed repairs shuts down a busy bridge used by Jewish Community Center, others in Owings Mills

Baltimore County's Department of Public Works has temporarily shut down a small bridge — plus part of the road it's on in Owings Mills — due to questions about its strength, an issue that is affecting traffic to the nearby Jewish Community Center.

The bridge is located on Gwynnbrook Avenue, between Garrison Forest Road and Owings Mills Boulevard, and was closed Dec, 21, according to a statement from the Department of Public Works. In addition, the statement said officials were worried about "structural concerns" with the 23-foot-long bridge.

County officials said there's no finalized time frame for bridge construction or its reopening along with that part of the road. For members of the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC, located a little farther down that road, the construction is creating a nuisance, but one that JCC officials understand.

"This will be a challenging situation," said Paul Lurie, the JCC's chief operations officer. "We're working with them to get through this.

"They said they know that it's an issue, and they're trying to get the situation resolved and being as proactive as they can. Public Works has to do what Public Works has to do to keep the roads safe for everybody."

The department is "looking into all options" for reopening the road while final design and construction plans are set, said county spokeswoman Lauren Watley. "But again, that may not be possible from an engineering and permitting perspective."

Recently, there had been a number of inspections of the concrete bridge, which was built in 1920 and widened in the 1950s. About 7,000 cars cross it daily. County officials said bridges normally are inspected every two years, but this one was checked every three months before the decision was made to shut it down.

Officials also set up a detour route through nearby Crondall Lane. Along with the bridge/road closure, county officials changed the timing of traffic signals to help as more traffic is expected in the area, especially where Crondall Lane connects with Garrison Forest Road and Owings Mills Boulevard.

Watley said the Bureau of Traffic Engineering will study the detour and traffic in the area, probably in the next few days, and it will take any steps necessary to relieve congestion.

There are also some homes on the section of Gwynnbrook Avenue between Garrison Forest Road and Owings Mills Boulevard, but the JCC likely will be tmost affected by the closures.

Still, JCC officials said they understand what's going on and support the move.

Lurie said the JCC, which opened on the Gwynnbrook Avenue site nearly 40 years ago, averages 1,500-2,000 people in the building daily, and the street is one that many people use for various reasons.

"It's a very traveled road," Lurie said. "Garrison Forest is a road that people use for connecting, and … there's a decent amount of traffic that comes through there."

While the bridge/road remain closed, there are a few ways for people trying to reach the JCC. It helps that the other side of Gwynnbrook Avenue, from Garrison Forest Road, is still in use.

If travelers are coming from Reisterstown Road or 795, turn right on Owings Mills Boulevard onto Crondall Lane and take the short drive to Garrison Forest Road. Then, turn left and drive to other end of Gwynnbrook Ave. That will bring people to the building's front entrance.

For those coming from the other direction on Owings Mills Boulevard, there are two options.

They can drive to Crondall Lane and turn left and then make the same two lefts after that (on Garrison Forest and Gwynnbrook). Or, they can turn left on Bonita Avenue and cut through Thoroughbred Lane (turning right) and go left to Avery Hill Drive, which will run right into Garrison Forest. A right there will take people directly to Gwynnbrook Avenue.

"I think it will be just a little bit of retraining because people are used to coming a certain way," Lurie said. "It's not a huge inconvenience, but there will be a small inconvenience."

Lurie said the JCC knew the shutdown was a possibility, as it had been in communication with the county and Councilwoman Vicki Almond's office. The chief question was when and to make sure people understood about the detours; toward that end, the JCC sent out emails informing building users about the alternative access routes.

For the JCC, the construction is a temporary glitch that should pay off when members can access a safer bridge. "We were in the loop," Lurie said. "The JCC supports what is going on 100 percent."