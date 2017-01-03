Local woman gets to appear on her favorite TV show

Samantha Levin loves the NBC police drama "Law & Order: SVU." The Randallstown resident enjoys the twists and turns each episode features. Now, however, the 23-year old has an even deeper appreciation for her favorite show – mainly because she appeared in an episode.

Levin recently began working in television shows and movies as an extra and hit the jackpot with one of her first gigs. She landed a spot on the seventh episode of this season's "SVU," which is set to air Jan. 4, with Levin appearing as an extra in a hockey rink scene.

The show was filmed in mid-October at a New York studio where there are several sets the show uses. She saw stars of the show, including Ice-T and Kelli Giddish, but didn't deal with Mariska Hargitay.

Still, Levin certainly enjoyed her day of work on the show.

"Well, besides the fact that 'Law & Order' is my favorite show on TV right now, it was just great to see the process of how it all comes together, what happens behind the scenes," Levin said. "It was fun, super-fun. I loved every minute of it."

The hockey rink set was located right by the well-known courtroom set, where Levin and the others extras waited in "holding" at times while different parts of the show were coming together.

Samantha Levin, who lives in Randallstown, poses for a photo at The Shops At Quarry Lake in Pikesville. She is scheduled to appear Jan. 4 as an extra on her favorite television show, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Levin said the extras and actors did a variety of things during the shooting of the scene. They would cheer for a team, depending upon where they were seated. Since she had red and black clothing that day and the teams "playing" wore those colors, Levin wound up cheering for both teams.

"They moved me around," she said. "The scene wasn't too long. The actors had lines in that scene, which was about parents talking to an ice hockey coach about something."

Levin said the scene lasted about five minutes, and she did not have a speaking part. Depending upon the team she needed to cheer for, Levin said looking happy or sad would be the emotion of choice.

She loved being at the studio and gaining the full experience of filming a TV show. Levin walked by Giddish in the hallway, and the actress said hello, which the Pikesville High graduate enjoyed. She also said that the food available to everyone pleasantly surprised her.

"They had pasta, potatoes, different vegetables, rice, chicken, a bunch of desserts, several things to drink," she said with a laugh. "They had really delicious food."

Levin likes everything about being an extra, not just the food. She started working at being an extra only a few months ago. She had been doing part-time modeling in New York off and on for about two years, and a friend suggested that work as an extra could be found. Levin then signed up with a company that searches for extras and quickly began getting calls.

She already has appeared in a music video plus the movie "Ocean's Eight," scheduled for a 2018 release. Levin originally was cast in a speaking role for "Orange is the New Black," but that was pulled back at the last second as they rewrote details about the character.

Although Levin still lives in this area, she keeps things simple when going to New York. She takes a $35 bus from Baltimore that drops her in the middle of Manhattan. Levin said she's already shot scenes in numerous locations, from Harlem to Brooklyn to Manhattan and even Staten Island.

"I buy a seven-day subway pass, and that's how I get around," she said. "I enjoy the subway. It's always interesting."

Levin will continue being an extra. She spends a good chunk of time working for her father's pet-care service (Andys Animals, based in Owings Mills) and is focusing on ways to adjust her schedule for New York trips when the opportunities arise.

As for "Law & Order: SVU," the show's rules prevent Levin from serving as an extra for four weeks from the time they shot the episode. She received her paycheck in the mail, which says it's from the show, something Levin loved seeing.

"I'm going to keep the stub forever," she said. "That's my memorabilia."

Her family loved seeing Levin find a chance to do this kind of work since she's always liked TV and the theater. They also hope she'll receive more chances to work as an extra.

"I think it's a great opportunity for her to expand her career and develop another passion that she really enjoys," said her father, Andy Levin. "We're definitely happy for her and hope she enjoyed it."