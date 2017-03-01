Glyndon couple, with just a week to prepare, ties the knot on live TV

Weddings often prove to be a painstaking and expensive affair to plan. They can take several months of preparation due to the numerous details involved. Sometimes, however, the process can be expedited — just ask Megan and Mike Waynick.

While the couple, who live in Glyndon, became engaged this past New Year's Eve, the financial burden of taking on a wedding was hanging over them. Megan's mother, Kathy Wood, heard about the "Wedding in a Week" contest on Fox 45 Morning News, and the couple entered — and won — earning a ceremony on live TV on Feb. 10.

For the contest, couples needed to submit a photo and say in 100 words or fewer why they should be picked. Megan wrote about how health issues (her fiance's recent stroke plus her father's vision and business problems) would make paying for a wedding a daunting undertaking at this point.

They sent in the brief story in mid-January and two weeks later, the station called informing them that they were one of four finalist couples. The viewing public voted online for the winner, and Megan and Mike scored the victory and were told on live TV a week before the wedding — the other finalists also were there — that their nuptials were being covered.

"Oh, my God, I was in shock," Megan said. "I broke down in tears on TV. I was just overwhelmed with the amount of love and support we had gotten that week. It was just incredible. We had friends that live out of the country that were voting."

The actual wedding took place on at about 8:47 a.m. on that Friday. Megan said she and Mike got only about 2-½ hours sleep the night before as they needed to be up and rolling by 4 a.m. for the live morning show.

The couple walked down the aisle in front of friends and family and many watching on Fox 45. Neither appeared too nervous. Truth be told, they were just very happy to tie the knot at the end of a wild and crazy week.

"I loved it," Megan said about a week later with a laugh. "I'd do it again in a minute."

Megan is the office manager at K&S Chiropractic, which has offices in Owings Mills and Eldersburg, They worked with a Fox 45 crew that followed them around throughout the week and did interviews. Viewers voted on things like Megan's dress and the menu. The fans were in on the show.

The winners received presents like: a rehearsal dinner, the wedding at The Grand in downtown Baltimore plus a complete meal (for 100 guests), the wedding dress, wedding cake, hair and makeup for the bride and her bridesmaids. The groomsmen got five tuxedos from Jos. A. Bank for use at the wedding, and Spirit Cruise gave them a dinner cruise plus a seven-day cruise to wherever they'd like. Flowers and a DJ also were in place.

The cruise will be their honeymoon at some point in the coming months. Putting a wedding together in one week turned out to be quite an experience as they were going here, there and everywhere at a high rate of speed, but Megan and Mike just went along for the ride — and loved it.

"Everybody said, 'You're doing it in a week, you're doing it in a week?'" said Mike Waynick, a supervisor at Maryland Live Casino. "But we've been together forever. It's icing on the cake as far as our relationship is concerned. A live televised wedding was the perfect way to do it."

Andrea Verosko, executive producer of the Fox 45 Morning Show, said many staff and others work on the arrangements; the station has done "Wedding in a Week" several times. They partner with Bridal Showcase Productions, which already works with the vendors. Plus, there's a wedding planner, Yi Davis, who guided the couple the entire way.

"It is kind of a whirlwind; it takes a lot of people to get it done," Verosko said. "It's a lot of fun for me. You have to have the right couples who are really going to enjoy it. This year, Megan and Mike were easy to work with, so nice, a wonderful couple, truly."

Megan, in fact, invited all her work colleagues to the wedding. Drs. Kevin Brown and Scott Samson, who run the practice, closed the office for the day.

"It wasn't a hard decision," Brown said. "Megan's been with us for 11 years. She's part of our family, and it was a no-brainer. It was great, and I wouldn't have missed it for the world."