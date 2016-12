Kelly Boyd/submitted photo

Franklin High School held its Student of the Month breakfast in the school library Friday, Oct. 7. Students, teachers, families and administrators gathered to honor the students with a breakfast and certificate presentation. Pictured, from left, are: Principal Patrick McCusker, Nicholas Sims, Nganlaor El-Fatlawi, Arpita Patel, Elena Bond, Noah Fleischer and Alexander Jones.

