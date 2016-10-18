Senior Spotlight

The Reisterstown Senior Center is at 12035 Reisterstown Road and is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. To learn more, call 410-887-1143, email reisterstownsc@baltimorecountymd.gov or go to www.baltimorecountymd.gov.

Thursday, Oct. 20: At 11 a.m., a membership meeting will be held.

At noon, a special lunch catered by Bob Evans will be served. The cost is $10 per person, and individuals must sign up and pay at the welcome desk at least a week in advance to attend.

At 1 p.m., Brain Games — Name That Tune will be held. Teams of about six will play three rounds of 10. Prizes will be awarded.

Tuesday, Oct. 25: At 10:30 a.m., the presentation Technology to Enhance Your Life, presented by Ted Meyerson of the Better Aging Foundation of Maryland, will be held.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 27: The center will be closed for the Senior Expo at Timonium Fairgrounds.